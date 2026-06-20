Born 77 Years Ago Today in Alabama, the Genre-Blending Balladeer and Reality TV Star With Motown Roots

These days, many people may recognize Lionel Richie as the gentle but firm judge on American Idol, which he joined in 2018. However, the four-time Grammy winner earned his place among the best-selling musical artists of all time, first as a founding member of legendary Motown group the Commodores before embarking on an equally successful solo career.

He’s also a prolific songwriter whose work includes Kenny Rogers’ chart-topping Hot 100 single “Lady”. As CMA Award-winning artist Darius Rucker recently put it for the New York Times, “When I sit down and write songs, I’m always trying to be Lionel Richie.”

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Today, we’re taking a peek into Richie’s enormous musical impact as he celebrates his 77th birthday.

How a Screaming Fan Determined Lionel Richie’s Fate

Born June 20, 1949, in Tuskegee, Alabama, Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. grew up on the campus of Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University), founded in 1981 as a training school for Black teachers. His father was a systems analyst from the U.S. Army; his mother a teacher and school principal.

The grandson of a classically trained pianist, music served as a balm for Richie’s ever-present childhood ADHD and anxiety. In an early display of his lyrical flair, he often tried to make up his own songs during piano lessons with his grandmother—much to her chagrin.

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Upon graduating from high school in Joliet, Illinois, Richie returned to his hometown to attend the Tuskegee Institute on a tennis scholarship.

Initially, Richie planned to pursue Episcopalian priesthood— the Commodores during the second semester of his sophomore year.

“A lady on the front row of some club said, ‘Sing it, baby!’” wrote the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member in his 2025 memoir Truly.

After that performance, he contacted church leadership and informed them of his change in career plans.

“I didn’t know I was a writer, didn’t know I was a singer,” Richie wrote. “Thank God for The Commodores because I would have never discovered Lionel Richie.”

Rising to Superstardom

After helming the Commodores on classics like “Easy” and “Three Times a Lady”, Lionel Richie struck out on his own.

[RELATED: These 4 Lionel Richie Love Songs Will Always Be Timeless]

Number-one hits like “All Night Long” and “Hello”—both of which he wrote himself—made the smooth-voiced Alabaman a household name in the 1980s.

Today, Richie has four Grammys, one Golden Globe, an Academy Award, and 90 million records sold under his belt.

In 2012, he released the country album Tuskegee, which topped the Billboard 200 and sold more than a million records in the United States.

Featured image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater