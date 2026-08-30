Born 81 Years Ago Today in Arkansas, the Multi-Instrumentalist Who Played in Jimmy Page’s Favorite Band and Recorded With Dolly Parton and Vince Gill

On this day (August 30) in 1945, Fred Tackett was born in Little Rock, Arkansas. The multi-instrumentalist is best known as the guitarist for Americana jam band Little Feat (aka Led Zeppelin’s favorite band). However, that certainly isn’t where his musical resume end. A master of the guitar, mandolin, and trumpet, Tackett has also played and recorded with artists like Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Bob Dylan and Jimmy Webb. Today, we’re exploring his life and career in honor of his 81st birthday.

Who is Fred Tackett?

The son of a lawyer mother and accountant father, Fred Tackett first learned to play the trumpet at just five years old.

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By the time he was about 12, Elvis Presley had arrived on the national scene, inspiring the young musician to pick up a guitar. He played trumpet in the school band, drums in jazz ensembles, and guitar in rock bands.

“And, you know, it just went from there,” Tackett said in a 2023 interview. “I started little rock and roll bands in junior high school and high school, you know, went off to college, and ended up in Los Angeles, and the rest is history.”

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All Over the Musical Map

For college, Fred Tackett moved first to Texas and then Oklahoma City, where his musical endeavors continued.

He landed a steady gig with “a supper-club band” called Eyebrows. They ended up in Hawaii, where Tackett met celebrated songwriter Jimmy Webb.

“He liked what I was doing and told me I needed to be in Los Angeles,” Tackett said of the “Galveston” songwriter.

So he struck out for the City of Angels, where he met Little Feat founder Lowell George. After the band’s 1969 inception, Tackett collaborated with Little Feat as a sideman on several albums, including Dixie Chicken (1973) and Time Loves a Hero (1977). He also wrote the song “Fool Yourself” for Dixie Chicken.

However, he wouldn’t officially join the band until 1987. In the meantime, Tackett stuck mostly to session work. He toured with Bob Dylan in support of the 1979 gospel album Slow Train Coming, which included an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Joining Little Feat

Fred Tackett also wrote with Lowell George for the Little Feat frontman’s only solo album, Thanks, I’ll Eat It Here.

Little Feat broke up during this time, and George died of a heart attack on June 29, 1979. He was just 34 years old.

[RELATED: This Beloved Americana Jam Band Is Calling It Quits After One Last Tour]

Nine years later, the group reunited, bringing aboard Tackett and Pure Prairie League co-founder Craig Fuller. Tackett has remained with Little Feat ever since, often co-writing songs with guitarist Paul Barrere.

In May 2025, Little Feat released Strike Up the Band, their first album in 13 years to feature original material.

The band plans to call it quits after wrapping up their lengthy The Last Farewell Tour, which kicked off in April of this year.

Featured image by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns