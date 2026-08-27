Born 84 Years Ago Today in the City of Angels, the “Captain” of the Hitmaking Husband-and-Wife Duo Behind Some of the 1970s’ Most Enduring Songs

Captain & Tennille warmed the hearts of millions back in the 1970s. Even today, they stand out as emblems of their era, having brought sunshine pop rock to the masses. On this day 84 years ago, the Captain half of that duo, Daryl Dragon, was born in Los Angeles. On his birthday, revisit how he and Tennille joined forces and their combined musical legacy.

Growing Up Around Music

Dragon grew up with a musical family, making his eventual turn in that industry inevitable. He was the son of a conductor/composer and an arranger. His younger brother, Dennis Dragon, also took the musical route, performing in both the pop outfit The Dragons and surf rockers Surf Punks.

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In the early 1960s, Dragon took his first step to musical fame by joining the band Charles Wright And The Wright Sounds. He also studied piano at San Fernando Valley State College, furthering his musical chops.

By the end of that decade, his career was starting to take shape. In 1968, he and brother Dennis formed a studio band called Mission. That pursuit, along with several other family band operations, gave Dragon his start. He finally earned his stage name during his time as a keyboardist with The Beach Boys. As if the name “Daryl Dragon” wasn’t flashy enough, Mike Love dubbed him “captain keyboard,” which eventually stuck as The Captain.

Captain & Tennille

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Nearing the end of his time with The Beach Boys, Dragon met his future wife, Toni Tennille, while auditioning for a play. They started performing as a duo at a restaurant in Encino, California, earning the name they would go on to make famous: Captain & Tennille.

By 1975, the duo had earned their name-making track, “Love Will Keep Us Together”. That blushing, loved-up track scored them the top spot on Billboard’s pop chart for four weeks and became the best-selling single of 1975. This song would define their partnership and the sound they pushed together.

“Love will keep us together / Think of me, babe whenever / Some sweet-talking girl comes along / Singing his song / Don’t mess around / You just got to be strong,” the lyrics read. This song wouldn’t prove true, as Tennille filed for divorce in 2014.

The pair enjoyed much success together, including a TV show and a string of successful tracks: “The Way I Want To Touch You”, “Shop Around”, and “Muskrat Love”, to name a few. While he was reigning as The Captain alongside his wife, Dragon lent his talents to many other artists of their era, including The Carpenters and Survivor.

[RELATED: 4 Captain & Tennille Songs That Still Sound Amazing Today]

Captain & Tennille performed together for 40 years until their divorce ended their tenure as both husband and wife and as a band. In their wake, they left behind a string of powerhouse pop hits that won’t soon be forgotten. Dragon passed in 2019, effectivley ending any hope of a reunion.

(Photo by Neal Preston / Mirage /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)