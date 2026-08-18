4 Captain & Tennille Songs That Still Sound Amazing Today

In 1975, Captain & Tennille released Love Will Keep Us Together, their debut album. The record began a run of hits for the duo, made up of husband and wife Daryl Dragon and Toni Tennille. Among their many hit songs are these four, which still sound like classics today.

“Do That To Me One More Time”

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On Make Your Move, Captain & Tennille’s fifth studio album, is “Do That To Me One More Time”. The song, out in 1979, was written by Tennille. It became their final No. 1 single.

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The suggestive song says, “Do that to me one more time / Once is never enough with a man like you / Do that to me one more time / I can never get enough of a man like you.”

Captain & Tennille released two more songs from Make Your Move, although neither of them charted at radio.

“Muskrat Love”

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On Song Of Joy, their sophomore album, is “Muskrat Love”. The song was written by Willis Alan Ramsey, who first released the song in 1972. Four years later, in 1976, the duo put their own spin on “Muskrat Love”. It became a Top 5 single for them.

The whimsical song says, “And they whirl and they twirl, and they tango / Singing and jinging a jangle / Float like the heavens above / Looks like muskrat love.”

Before Captain & Tennille put their own spin on “Muskrat Love”, it was released by America in 1973, becoming a Top 20 hit for them.

“Love Will Keep Us Together”

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There may not be a more popular Captain & Tennille song than “Love Will Keep Us Together”. Widely known as a Captain & Tennille song, “Love Will Keep Us Together” was first released by Neil Sedaka. Sedaka also wrote the song, along with Howard Greenfield.

Captain & Tennille’s version came out in 1975. The song is one of only four on Love Will Keep Us Together that wasn’t written by Dragon or Tennille.

The sweet song says, “Love, love will keep us together / Think of me babe whenever / Some sweet talking girl comes along, singing a song / Don’t mess around you just gotta be strong.”

“Can’t Stop Dancin’”

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On Come In From The Rain, their third studio album, is “Can’t Stop Dancin’”. The song, written by John Pritchard Jr. and Ray Stevens, became a Top 10 hit for the pair.

“Can’t Stop Dancin’” says, “You know you can’t stop dancin’ / Just because the music’s gone / ‘Cause if you keep on dancin’ / If you keep on dancin’ / If you keep on dancin’ / You’re gonna turn the music back on.”

“Can’t Stop Dancin’” remains a fan favorite. Still, it was the duo’s first song since “The Way I Want To Touch You” to not hit the Top 10.

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