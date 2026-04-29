Lainey Wilson Gets Standing Ovation After Joining Members of the Nashville Symphony to Perform Her Songs in an All-New Way

Lainey Wilson thoroughly impressed an intimate Nashville crowd on Tuesday night. The country superstar performed at the Nashville Symphony‘s annual fashion show, which was held at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

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This year, the fundraiser sold more than 740 tickets to the event, which is more than ever before. In doing so, it raised more than $1 million to help the Nashville Symphony continue their work in the community.

After an introduction from emcee Danielle Breezy, the Grammy winner took the stage alongside several symphony musicians.

“This is my very first time every doing anything like this. I’m just excited. I’m excited to be here for a good cause, and play my songs in a way that I have never heard them done,” she told the cocktail-attired crowd. “You’ll have to let me know what you think.”

The audience was floored by Wilson’s performance of “Somewhere Over Laredo,” which she delivered while wearing a sparkly and fringe-adorned black outfit.

Before beginning her next song, “Peace, Love, and Cowboys,” Wilson once again addressed the crowd.

“You’re going to hear a little bit of country music tonight, because we are in a country music city right here, Nashville,” she said. “I’ve been here for 15 years. I love country music. I love the storytelling. I love how it makes me feel. Tonight, I hope y’all feel something too.”

It’s safe to say they did, as the crowd responding with awe as Wilson hit note after note.

Lainey Wilson Gets a Standing Ovation

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 28: Lainey Wilson performs onstage at the 2026 Symphony Fashion Show at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“It is so special to be here for a lot of different reasons,” Wilson said before beginning the last of her three-song set. “A lot of people that I’ve gotten to meet today backstage, y’all just seem like some really good people, and I’m happy to be in the company of good people.”

As she geared up to sing “Heart Like a Truck,” Wilson told the audience, “If you know it, you better see it. I need my redneck choir to do their thing.”

Wilson finished her roaring performance to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. In fact, all those in the Laura Turner Concert Hall rose to their feet to give the musician a standing ovation.

The showing clearly touched Wilson, who remarked, “Oh, thank you! Thank you so much. I’ll take that.” She then blew the audience a kiss, before leaving the stage.

After Wilson’s performance, those in attendance heard more about the Nashville Symphony’s important work in the community. They then enjoyed a fashion show that showcased Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2026 line.

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images