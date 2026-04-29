Country Great George Strait Mourns Dear Friend: “More Than Anything, He Was Family”

Since the 1981 release of his debut single “Unwound”, George Strait has become one of the most celebrated and accomplished country singers of all time. With more No. 1 hits (60) than any other artist, the 73-year-old Texan is still breaking records onstage. On April 29, 2024), Strait suffered a major personal blow when his friend and longtime manager, Tom Foote, died suddenly at age 71. Today (April 29), the “Amarillo By Morning” crooner took to social media to honor his friend of nearly five decades on the second anniversary of his death.

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“It’s been two years since we lost our dear friend and tour manager, Tom Foote,” Strait wrote on X/Twitter. “Tom wore a lot of hats for us, but more than anything, he was family. He’s missed deeply every single day. Keeping him and the Foote family in our hearts.”

The 22-time Country Music Association Award winner also shared a picture of himself and Foote, side-by-side and smiling.

It’s been two years since we lost our dear friend and tour manager, Tom Foote.



Tom wore a lot of hats for us, but more than anything, he was family.



He’s missed deeply every single day. Keeping him and the Foote family in our hearts. — GS pic.twitter.com/yptXnfedKR — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 29, 2026

Born in Houston on Jan. 1, 1953, Tom Foote helped found the country band Stoney Ridge during his undergraduate days at Southwest Texas State (now Texas State University).

Needing a lead vocalist, the band auditioned a new singer by the name of George Strait who was “going to make them all famous.” Stoney Ridge—renamed Ace in the Hole by Strait—still backs the Country Music Hall of Famer to this day.

In 2010, Foote spoke with the Lexington Herald Leader about his early days with Strait.

“We were a bunch of kids back then… playing local beer joints and dance halls and really did that for the better part of six years until he got his record deal with MCA,” he said. “In fact, until George had his record deal, we had never played outside of Texas. It was a really great time. Some of my favorite memories were when we first started.”

Foote played drums for Ace in the Hole until 1983, when he left the band to take over as Strait’s road manager. He would remain in that role until his death.

[RELATED: Behind the Band Name: George Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band]

“We’re all heartbroken to say the least,” Strait wrote on social media following Foote’s passing. “Rest in peace brother Tom. You will be hugely missed. I’ll see you down the road amigo.”

Featured image by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum