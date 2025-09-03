Born on This Day in 1925, the Country Legend Behind “The Wild Side of Life” and Other Timeless Hits

On this day (September 3) in 1925, Henry William Thompson was born in Waco, Texas. After serving in World War II with the United States Navy and studying at Princeton University, he decided to pursue a music career. By the early 1950s, country fans across the nation knew the name Hank Thompson.

Thompson took an early interest in music and, by the time he finished high school, he was performing on a local radio station under the name Hank the Hired Hand. After graduating, he joined the United States Navy and served during World War II. However, even the war couldn’t keep him away from music. He played local clubs while stationed in San Diego, California, and continued to play and sing for his shipmates while at sea, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

While he enjoyed performing, he almost didn’t pursue a career in the music business. Thompson studied electrical engineering at Southern Methodist University, the University of Texas, and Princeton. He almost chose to be an engineer. However, his music career was already taking off. His debut single, “Humpty Dumpty Heart,” went to No. 2 on the country chart. Then, the next year, “Whoa Sailor” gave him his second top-five hit.

Thompson penned many of his hit songs, but his biggest hit came from the pens of Arlie Carter and William Warren. He released “The Wild Side of Life” in 1952, and it spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the country chart, becoming one of the most popular singles in the history of country music.

Thompson died in November 2007 at the age of 82. He continued to record and perform almost until he died. His last performance was in October 2007 in Waco, Texas.

Hank Thompson Inspired a History-Making Hit

Hank Thompson had a massive hit with “The Wild Side of Life.” However, Kitty Wells, a future country star, took issue with the song.

In the song, Thompson sings from the perspective of a man whose partner left him to enjoy being single. For instance, he sings, The glamour of the gay nightlife has lured you / To the places where wine and liquor flows. /Where you wait to be anybody’s baby / And forget the truest love you’ll ever know. The chorus begins with the line, I didn’t know God created honky tonk angels.

About six months after Thompson released the massive hit, Wells released the J.D. Miller-penned answer, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.” The song blames men for breaking women’s hearts and creating “honky tonk angels.”

It wasn’t God who made honky tonk angels / As you said in the words of your song / Too many times married men think they’re still single / That has caused many a good girl to go wrong.

“It Wasn’t God..,” was a massive hit for Wells and a landmark single for country music. It was the first No. 1 by a solo female country artist. As a result, it allowed Wells to open the door for the likes of Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and many more.

