Born on This Day in 1930, the Children’s Author and Songwriter Behind Classics From Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and Waylon Jennings

On this day (September 25) in 1930, Sheldon Allan Silverstein was born in Chicago, Illinois. He showed artistic talent as a child. Then, after serving in the military, he drew cartoons for Playboy magazine. Later, he began branching out, writing poems, children’s books, and songs. The multi-faceted artist widely known as Shel Silverstein left behind an iconic body of work when he passed away in 1999.

Silverstein spent his formative years honing his unique art style. Then, in 1950, at the age of 20, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Japan and Korea. During his service, he became a cartoonist for Stars & Stripes magazine. According to Biography, he began working for multiple magazines after finishing his stint in the military. His work appeared in Look and Sports Illustrated, among others. However, his work for Playboy brought him the most acclaim. While working for the magazine, he began writing poems. Later, he wrote books under the Playboy banner. At the same time, he began publishing collections of his cartoons.

Silverstein met book editor Ursula Nordstrom in 1963. She convinced him to write children’s books. The next year, he published A Giraffe and a Half and The Giving Tree. Countless children have read his work over the years, but The Giving Tree is by far his best-known work. It has been critiqued, dissected, and discussed for decades.

Shel Silverstein Wrote Several Classic Songs

Shel Silverstein wasn’t content to be one of the most celebrated cartoonists and children’s authors of the 20th century. He was also a songwriter and recording artist. He released several albums between 1959 and his death. Two more albums were released posthumously. However, he is better known as a songwriter.

Silverstein wrote several songs for Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show, including “I Got Stoned and I Missed It,” “Freaker’s Ball,” “The Cover of Rolling Stone,” and “Sylvia’s Mother,” among others.

He also had a deep connection to the Outlaw Country movement, writing or co-writing songs recorded by Tompall Glaser (“Put Another Log on the Fire”), Waylon Jennings (“The Taker”), and Bobby Bare (“Marie Laveau”), among others. His best-known song, though, was “A Boy Named Sue,” which was a No. 1 hit for Johnny Cash.

Loretta Lynn also released multiple Silverstein-penned hits, including “Hey Loretta” and “One’s on the Way.”

In short, there’s a good chance that you’ve enjoyed Shel Silverstein’s work at some point in your life, even if you didn’t realize it.

