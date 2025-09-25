4 of the Strangest Country Music Songs That Are Actually Amazing Tunes

Country music has a bit of everything, including some songs that at first might seem strange. But once you get past the first listen, it turns out the songs are really, really good! We found four of the strangest country music songs, which are actually amazing tunes.

“Online” by Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley released “Online” in 2007, from his 5th Gear album. By the time the song, which Paisley wrote with Kelley Lovelace and Chris Dubois, came out, Paisley was already making a name for himself with humorous songs. The song comes after “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)”, “Celebrity”, and “Alcohol.”

“Online” says “It turns girls on that I’m mysterious / I tell ’em I don’t want nothing serious / ‘Cause even on a slow day I can have a three way / Chat with two women at one time / I’m so much cooler online.” Not only is the lyric actually really clever, but the video, starring Jason Alexander, William Shatner, and Estelle Harris, with appearances by Taylor Swift and Kellie Pickler, is hysterical.

According to Songfacts, “Online” is the first country music video to reach the top of the iTunes video sales charts.

“Girl In A Country Song” by Maddie & Tae

“Girl In A Country Song” is Maddie & Tae’s debut single, out in 2014. It became quite an introduction for the duo, also hitting No. 1. Written by duo members Taylor Dye and Maddie Marlow, along with Aaron Scherz, the song is unapologetically scathing. But it is also a clever response to the bro-country era and the way it depicted females.

“Well, shakin’ my moneymaker ain’t ever made me a dime,” Maddie & Tae sing. “And there ain’t no sugar for you in this shaker of mine / Tell me one more time you gotta get you some of that / Sure I’ll slide on over, but you’re gonna get slapped, huh / These days it ain’t easy being that…Girl in a country song.”

“Girl In A Country Song” might seem playful, but the song is not only well-written, but it also sends a pretty direct message.

“Drunk On A Plane” by Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley’s 2014 “Drunk On A Plane” sounds like a funny song. Written by Bentley, along with Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear, the story is about a man who got left behind on his wedding day, which should be sad. But it also has a catchy melody and some really well-crafted lyrics, making it a surprising country music masterpiece.

The song says in part, “Buyin’ drinks for everybody / But the pilot, it’s a party / Got this 737 rocking like a G6 / Stewardess is somethin’ sexy / Leanin’ pourin’ Coke and whiskey / Told her about my condition / Got a little mile-high flight attention / It’s Mardi Gras up in the clouds / I’m up so high, may never come down / I’ll try anything to drown out the pain / They all know why I’m getting drunk on a plane.”

“Feed Jake”

“Feed Jake,” by Pirates of the Mississippi, came out in 1991 from the group’s self-titled debut album. The song begins with the story of a man who is pursuing his career in music, even though it is tearing him from his true love, his dog Jake.

“I’m standing at the crossroads in life,” the song says in part. “And I don’t know where to go / You know you’ve got my heart, babe / But my music’s got my soul / Let me play it one more time / I’ll tell the truth and make it rhyme / And hope they understand me / Now I lay me down to sleep / I pray the Lord my soul to keep / If I die before I wake / Feed Jake / He’s been a good dog / My best friend right through it all / If I die before I wake / Feed Jake.”

