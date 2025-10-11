Born on This Day in 1932, One of Country’s Most Influential Female Voices—Mentored by Patsy Cline and Helped Put on the Map by Jim Reeves

One of the most influential country singers of the 20th century, the incomparable Dottie West, was born on this very day in 1932. Dottie West launched her career in the mid-1950s. She continued to produce music until her untimely passing in 1991 at the age of 58. Not only did West dish out hits like “Here Comes My Baby” and “Country Sunshine”, among others, but she was also the first woman in history to win a country music award from the Grammys.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dottie West was, in many respects, the first of her kind. She scored a record deal in the late 1950s and moved to Nashville. There, she struggled to produce any successful work. Thankfully, West had a stroke of luck in the early 1960s when she was signed to RCA Victor. In fact, when famed country singer Jim Reeves first heard West’s song “Is This Me”, he chose to record it and showed her music to Chet Atkins of RCA. She was signed to the label shortly after.

“Here Comes My Baby” became a Top 10 hit on the country charts. It was the song that earned her a Grammy Award. From there, West enjoyed a very successful career as a songwriter and singer that lasted until the end of her life.

The Legacy of Country Music Legend, Dottie West

Dottie West scored her first Billboard Hot 100 hit with the No. 97 song from 1972, “If It’s All Right With You”. West’s career eventually crossed over to pop to some degree, namely with the release of the 1973 country pop tune “Country Sunshine”. If you were around back then, you might remember this song from its use in Coca-Cola commercials. That song also made it to the Hot 100 chart.

West’s success as a musician peaked in the late 1970s. She recorded several albums with country contemporary Kenny Rogers. Their 1978 duet “Every Time Two Fools Collide” became a No. 1 hit. The 1981 duet “What Are We Doin’ In Love” also made it to the Top 40.

West was quite a big fan of Patsy Cline, whom she said was one of her biggest musical influences. The two country music icons formed a friendship, and Cline served as a mentor of sorts to West.

Dottie West also enjoyed a stint as an actress in the early 1980s. She appeared on the shows The Aurora Encounter and The Love Boat. Throughout the 80s, West continued to tour and make television appearances. We lost her far too young to a car accident in 1991, right when she was planning another big career comeback. Judging by how much love the country music world and fans had for this pioneering woman, I’m inclined to think that comeback would have been successful.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns