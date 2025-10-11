3 Progressive Rock Albums From the 1990s That Sound Even Better Today

Progressive rock definitely shone its brightest in the 1970s and 1980s. However, a few progressive rock albums from the 1990s stand out as some of the finest the genre has to offer. Let’s revisit a few standout gems, shall we? Any one of these three albums could be your new favorite prog record.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Façanhas’ by Arrigo Barnabé

Let’s get real niche, shall we? Brazilian prog-rock legend Arrigo Barnabé released this gem back in 1992, and it showcased how many prog bands around the world were ready to get even more avant-garde with their sound by the end of the 20th century. Not only is Façanhas an excellent showcase of Barnabé’s talents as a multi-instrumentalist, but it manages to maintain that traditional prog sound while still getting weird with it. There are Samba elements on this album, too, which only makes it stand out further.

I’m surprised this artist has not achieved greater global fame for his work, because it’s all really on another level. His only well-known album internationally is his 1980 debut record Clara Crocodillo, which is also essential listening.

‘Signify’ by Porcupine Tree

I enjoy quite a bit of Porcupine Tree’s music, so I had to include their 1996 release Signify on our list of the best progressive rock albums of the 1990s. It’s a psychedelic ride from start to finish, and there are some very notable 1960s influences on this album. It doesn’t feel dated, though. Signify is experimental, eclectic, and very 90s-sounding. I wish it were a longer record with longer songs, honestly.

‘Amused To Death’ by Roger Waters

Pink Floyd’s longtime leader was far from done with progressive rock in the 1990s, and Roger Waters’ 1992 album Amused To Death proved that he still had it in him.

This album boasts the loose concept of a monkey watching television, but Waters made it all more surreal and thoughtful by incorporating critiques of everything from capitalism to war to politics. It’s an excellent concept that wasn’t overdone, and it’s one of Rogers’ finest career works. It’s bleak, of course, but what album from Pink Floyd wasn’t bleak in some regard? Rogers himself recommends listening to The Dark Side Of The Moon and The Wall before listening to this solo release.

Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images