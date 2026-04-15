Born on This Day in 1933, the Star Who Became Country Music’s Greatest Ambassador—Delivering Music and Laughs to Millions Every Week With Buck Owens

On this day (April 15) in 1933, Roy Clark was born in Mederrin, Virginia. He was a country singer and multi-instrumentalist who had a fairly successful recording career. However, he is best known for his role as the host of the long-running variety show Hee Haw. Alongside co-host Buck Owens, Clark introduced country, bluegrass, and old-time music to a nationwide audience.

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Clark was born into a musical family. When he was a child, he followed in his father’s footsteps, learning to play guitar, fiddle, and banjo. When he was a teen, they regularly performed together. Before long, he was playing clubs, touring with Grandpa Jones, and appearing on radio and TV broadcasts.

[RELATED: Why Roy Clark Thinks Roger Miller Called His Sci-Fi-Inspired, First Top 10 Hit “the Worst Thing I Ever Wrote”]

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Clark joined Wanda Jackson’s band in 1960. He was her band leader and opening act. This led to appearances in some of the larger venues in Las Vegas, Reno, Atlantic City, and Lake Tahoe. Then, Jackson’s former manager, Jim Halsey, helped Clark land guest-hosting spots on The Tonight Show. Additionally, he landed two recurring roles on The Beverly Hillbillies. He played Cousin Roy and Myrtle, Cousin Roy’s mom. By the end of the 1960s, he and Buck Owens were co-hosting Hee Haw, beaming country music and down-home humor into houses across the United States.

Roy Clark’s Recording Career

Roy Clark’s recording career started in the mid-1950s with his debut single, “Mysteries of Life.” His first top 10 hit came in 1963 when “The Tip of My Fingers” reached No. 10 on the country chart. Six years later, he was back in the top 10 with “Yesterday When I Was Young.”

Clark saw the most success in the 1970s. Songs like “Come Live with Me,” “The Lawrence Welk-Hee Haww Counter-Revolution Polka,” “Honeymoon Feelin’,” and “Thank God and Greyhound” were among the many hits he notched during the decade.

His chart success wasn’t as important as what he did when he stepped into the studio, though. Clark walked a fine line between staying true to the traditions of roots music and releasing accessible songs that drew a wide audience. More than a hitmaker, Roy Clark was one of country music’s greatest ambassadors. For decades, he symbolized country music in the United States, as well as abroad. He was even one of the first to take the genre to the Soviet Union.

Hee Haw Brought Country Fun to the Masses

Hee Haw premiered on CBS in 1969. The country-themed variety show featured hosts Roy Clark and Buck Owens, along with special guests and some of the best musicians in country music. For instance, the show’s Million Dollar Band featured Clark alongside Danny Davis (trumpet), Charlie McCoy (harmonica), Johnny Gimble (fiddle), Chet Atkins (guitar), Floyd Cramer (piano), Jethro Burns (mandolin), and Boots Randolph (saxophone).

According to PBS, the show reached 30 million weekly viewers at the peak of its popularity.

Some of Roy Clark’s Other Accomplishments

In 1983, Roy Clark was behind the first music venue in Branson, Missouri, which led to the city’s status as a tourist destination. Country music fans still flock to the city every year.

Clark also won a long list of awards. He was the CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1973. He won Musician of the Year in 1977, 1978, and 1980. He and Buck Trent shared Instrumental Group of the Year in 1975 and 1976. Additionally, his recording of “Alabama Jubilee” won the Grammy for Best Country Instrumental Performance in 1983. He didn’t just win awards for his musical prowess, though. He was named the CMA Comedian of the Year in 1970, the year after Hee Haw premiered.

Roy Clark didn’t reinvent the wheel or change how musicians approached country music. Instead, he helped shape the culture around the music, making it accessible to those who may have looked down on the genre before. The country music industry owes a great deal to him.

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