Born on This Day in 1939, One of Country Music’s Most Recognizable Faces and Singer for Southern Gospel’s Most Beloved Quartet

William Lee Golden, who has sung baritone for beloved country-gospel quartet the Oak Ridge Boys off and on for six decades, turned 87 years old today (Jan. 12.)

Born Jan. 12, 1939, in Brewton, Alabama, Golden made his performing debut at the tender age of 7, playing guitar and singing on a hometown radio station with his sister, Lanette. He sang in his first quartet as a high school junior with the Future Farmers of America. They won a district championship in 1956, and Golden was hooked.

“I knew I wanted to pursue music,” the Country Music Hall of Famer said, according to his official online biography. “It was one thing that took my mind away from any problems, lifted me up, and filled me with joy and happiness.”

Joining the Oak Ridge Boys in 1965, Golden’s distinct baritone became a fixture on songs like “Elvira” and “Thank God for Kids.” Recruiting Oak Ridge Boys mainstays Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, and Richard Sterban, he helped lead the Boys’ transition from popular gospel quartet to one of the most beloved country groups of all time.

The Surprising Reason William Lee Golden Initially Left the Oak Ridge Boys

Even if you’ve never heard an Oak Ridge Boys song, William Lee Golden’s face is likely familiar to you. With his flowing waist-length beard and hair, as well as trademark dark sunglasses, the Alabaman is one of the most recognizable figures in the music industry. However, he says that unmistakable look once led to his dismissal from the band in 1987.

“My partners felt my long beard and hair weren’t the image they wanted,” Golden told a Reading, Pennsylvania news outlet in 1994.

Continuing to chase his passion, Golden released his solo debut, American Vagabond, in 1986. Four years later, he moved to Mercury Records, where he dropped one of his signature songs, “Louisiana Red Dirt Highway.”

In 1995, Steve Sanders—who had replaced Golden at baritone nearly a decade earlier—left the Oak Ridge Boys. William Lee Golden returned to the quartet on New Year’s Eve of the same year, and has remained a vital part of the Oak Ridge Boys for the nearly 30 years since.

