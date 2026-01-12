3 Legendary Rock Vocalists Who Can No Longer Sing the Same (but They Still Sound Great)

Sometimes, a little bit of age and experience can have a profound effect on a singer’s voice. Plenty of musicians out there today don’t sound the same way they did when they were young. And that’s not always a bad thing, either. Let’s look at a few famous rock vocalists who can’t quite sing the same as they used to, but still sound quite good today. And one of them beat the odds when doctors told him he’d never make it back on stage.

Brian Johnson

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson has one of the most recognizable voices in classic rock. Sadly, after years of performing particularly loud sets and concerts, this rock star has been left with hearing issues that often plague musicians like him. Though, Johnson himself said that his time with AC/DC didn’t cause his hearing loss, but occurred after puncturing one of his eardrums during a race.

His vocals might not be quite as robust as they were during the 1980s, but his aged voice, even with hearing issues, sounds totally killer.

Bob Seger

Bob Seger will probably always sound like classic Bob Seger until the end. He just has one of those voices. It was raspy and soulful when he was young, and it remains that way today. And while years of belting out his vocals have taken a predictable toll on his voice today, the softness in his voice that he boasts now is actually quite beautiful.

Vince Neil

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe has run into issues with his voice through the years, namely due to health issues. It’s a shame, because his vocals in the 1980s were extremely distinct and incredibly recognizable among the glam metal greats of the time. After undergoing a particularly concerning medical procedure to treat an unspecified illness that cast doubts on whether or not Vince Neil would return to the stage, he beat the odds and began performing again in 2025 after 10 months gone.

“They said I wouldn’t be back,” said Neil in the interview below. “I said, ‘F*** that, man.’ And I’m back.”

