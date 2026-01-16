Watch the First Trailer for Netflix’s New Take on ‘Star Search’ With Jelly Roll

When it comes to singing competitions, networks like CBS, NBC, and ABC had a monopoly on the entire market. For CBS, they had The Road. For NBC, it was The Voice. And the competition that started it all – American Idol, which airs on ABC. While cable used to dominate the entertainment industry, Netflix quickly showcased the endless capabilities of streaming. Already dabbling in sports, live events, and even games, Netflix entered the world of talent competitions with its newest show, Star Search.

Premiering on January 20, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming show, Star Search. Just like the title suggests, the show will look to find the next big name in entertainment. And helming the search will be a team of judges, who include Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and country music star Jelly Roll. Hosting Star Search will be comedian and actor Anthony Anderson.

Labeling it one of the greatest talent competitions in the world, Anderson declared that Star Search was back. Gellar added that Netflix was bringing the “world’s greatest talent on the biggest stage.”

‘Star Search’ Helped Launch The Careers Of Britney Spears, Adam Sandler & More

According to an official statement from Star Search, “Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories — music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors — as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom.” The statement continued, “With an arced competition structure and weekly eliminations with real-time global voting, the series builds dramatic momentum, making every live episode an unmissable event.”

For some, they might remember the original Star Search that aired between the 1980s and 1990s. This isn’t the first time the show has been revamped. It was broadcast once again in 2003 but only lasted until 2004. But still, throughout the show’s history, it highlighted acts like Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, and numerous others.

A fan of the original show, Anderson ended the trailer, advising fans to vote. “Whose star will rise? You help decide.”

Giving fans the power to vote, don’t miss the series premieres of Star Search on Tuesday, January 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Netflix.

(Netflix, 2026)