Born on This Day in 1983, the Vocalist of the Year Who Starred in a Movie Alongside George Strait and Penned Songs for Carrie Underwood and Rascal Flatts

Country singer-songwriter Katrina Elam, who originally recorded the 2007 Carrie Underwood track “Flat on the Floor” was born on this day in 1983 in Bray, Oklahoma.

Videos by American Songwriter

Elam got her start singing in a local 4-H talent show at the age of 9, according to her online biography. Noticing her mother in tears after her performance, the little girl rushed to see what was wrong. When she learned that it was her own singing that had provoked such a visceral response, Elam knew she wanted to pursue music.

Securing a publishing contract at 16, Katrina Elam was named female vocalist of the year by the Oklahoma Country Music Association and the Oklahoma Opry (now the Rodeo Opry) in 1998. The story goes that Reba McEntire and Vince Gill invited Elam to perform with them following a visit to their home state. Then, they spread the news in Nashville that there was a superstar back in Oklahoma waiting to be discovered.

Upon graduating from high school, she moved to Nashville and landed a contract with Universal South Records in 2004. Elam released her self-titled debut album in October of that same year. Peaking at No. 42 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, the record also charted two singles. “No End in Sight” and “I Want a Cowboy” reached No. 29 and No. 59, respectively, on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

Katrina Elam Starred in This Movie With George Strait

Despite finding chart success with her debut album, Katrina Elam never released her sophomore record, Turn Me Up. And in 2008, she left her label, Universal South Records. However, she still managed to find her way back on the charts with the single “Flat on the Floor,” peaking at No. 52 on the Hot Country Songs chart. “Flat on the Floor” gained new life when Carrie Underwood recorded her own version for her 2007 album Carnival Ride. Elam also co-wrote the track “Change” on Underwood’s 2009 album, in addition to Rascal Flatts’ 2011 single “Easy.”

[RELATED: 4 Songs You Didn’t Know Carrie Underwood Wrote For Other Artists]

In 2010, Elam landed a starring role in Pure Country 2: The Gift, a sequel to the 1992 film starring George Strait. Strait also made a cameo in the movie.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Team Strategies