100 Years in the Making: Getting to Know the Gibson Century Collection

Celebrating 100 years of flat-top acoustic guitars, Gibson has been commemorating the occasion with all sorts of releases. One of these is their new Century Collection. Consisting of three models, these guitars feature 12-fret construction, a classic wood pairing of a Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, and a hide glue-set mahogany neck with a slim taper profile. Offered in both right- and left-handed options, each model shares three classic finishes (vintage amber, vintage sunburst, and ebony), vintage appointments, and a beautiful tweed hardshell case with Art Deco details. Let’s go down the list and get to know the three guitars that make up this fun new offering from Gibson.

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L-00 Century 12 Fret

The smallest in the collection, the L-00 has always been a favorite among fingerstyle players since its introduction in the early 1930s. Most commonly seen as a 14-fret model, the 12-fret construction makes it even more appealing for that style of playing. Pairing a spruce top with a mahogany back and sides, this guitar, with its smaller body, delivers a balanced and focused sound.

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J-45 Century 12 Fret

Affectionately known as the “workhorse” since its 1942 introduction, this is the option for the player who wants to do it all. Combining the J-45’s classic slope-shoulder dreadnought body with the 12-fret construction, this guitar gives the iconic model a more comfortable feel and open sound. Of all the models in the Century Collection, this one is my favorite.

J-185 Century 12 Fret

Arguably the most exciting offering in the Century Collection, the J-185 gives players access to one of Gibson’s more uncommon models. Making its debut in 1951, this baby jumbo guitar is a rhythm machine. Essentially a scaled-down SJ-200, this model delivers the same big sound but with tighter lows. This gives it a more focused sound that sits very well in a mix. If you’re a strummer or are in the market for a good rhythm guitar, you need to check out the J-185.

Closing Thoughts

If you have never played a 12-fret guitar, these three guitars will leave you asking yourself, “Where has this been all of my life?” They feel easy to play, and the movement of the bridge plate further back on the soundboard gives them an amazing sound. They’re warmer, punchier, and overall more resonant. Whichever you choose, I assure you there are no wrong answers. Go out to your local shop and check out the new Century Collection from Gibson; you’re going to dig it!

(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)