New and Improved: Getting to Know Fender’s New American Professional Series

A brand built on innovation, Fender has taken their flagship American Professional series and given it a fresh update. Making a good thing even better, this line features overhauled hardware and updated electronics. Let’s dive into what’s new and get to know the newest members of Fender’s American Professional series.

What’s New?

Every instrument in this updated series features the new V-Mod III pickups. The pickups are custom-voiced to provide balanced output and good string-to-string clarity while retaining good touch sensitivity. Not too modern and not too vintage, these pickups are the perfect fit for any musical style. Working with these newly improved pickups, the addition of ClassicGear Precision Potentiometers improves the taper and tension, allowing for a wide range of sounds, while push-push tone controls add extra voicings for maximum versatility.

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The hardware on these instruments has also been updated. New bridge designs add comfort, stability, and sustainability to the series while keeping the brand’s iconic heritage in mind. Depending on the instrument you choose, newly designed saddles, tremolo systems, and stringing options await you.

The neck options on these guitars have also received a fresh update. Unlike the Professional II line, instruments that give you the option for a maple or rosewood neck are not locked into a specific color option. No matter your preference, you can get your ideal neck and color combo. All guitars in the series feature rolled fingerboard edges and maintain the neck profiles of the Professional II. The electrics feature a Deep “C” profile, while the Precision Bass has a modified 1963 “C” neck and the Jazz Bass has a Slim “C”.

For Spring 2027, left-handed offerings will be available, ensuring all players are welcome to the updated series. Models that are scheduled for this option are the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazz Bass, and Precision Bass.

Now that we know what’s been updated, let’s break down each model in the new American Professional line.

American Professional Telecaster and Professional Hotshot Telecaster

The guitar that started it all for Fender 75 years ago. This iconic workhorse delivers the classic looks and charm of the original while improving it for the modern player. The V-Mod III Telecaster pickups maintain the model’s iconic twang while adding plenty of body and snarl. The Deep “C” neck with rolled fingerboard edges ensures comfort in the hand for hours of playing. Updating the bridge, these guitars have the option to be strung traditionally, as a string-thru, or top-loaded. This gives players access to different string tension options. Mounted to this new bridge are ClassicGear compensated brass bullet saddles, maintaining that classic Telecaster look while keeping things perfectly in tune.

If you crave extra versatility, the Hotshot Telecaster kicks things up a notch. This variant adds a 5-way switch and a V-Mod III Stratocaster pickup, giving players three extra sounds. Offered with either a maple or rosewood fretboard, left- or right-handed orientations, and up to 7 beautiful colors, there’s something here for every player.

American Professional Stratocaster and Stratocaster HSS

Another Fender icon, the American Professional Stratocaster is loaded with fresh features. The new V-Mod III Stratocaster pickups deliver that iconic bell-like tone while maintaining warmth and good touch sensitivity. The two-point tremolo ensures good performance and tuning stability, while the new Radial bent steel saddles bring comfort and accurate intonation. Like the Telecaster, this guitar is offered with either a maple or rosewood fretboard and has that comfortable Deep “C” neck profile.

If you like a Stratocaster but find them a bit thin-sounding, the HSS adds a bit more power. The bridge pickup is swapped from your standard Strat pickup to a V-Mod III Humbucker. This option will provide more warmth and punch at the bridge while preserving those classic Stratocaster sounds in the middle and neck positions.

American Professional Jaguar

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One of Fender’s most unique designs, the Professional Jaguar is ready for anything. Like all instruments in the series, the Jaguar has a new set of V-Mod III pickups that deliver that classic sparkle and chime while tweaking the formula for modern players. To make these pickups more flexible, there’s a push-push knob for the bridge pickup. This option allows you to choose between a lower-output, more vintage-correct sound or a more modern, high-output one. If that’s not enough, the Jaguar also features an onboard rhythm circuit. This places the two in series for a thicker and more powerful sound.

The Jaguar features the same Deep “C” neck as other electrics in the series, but maintains the model’s iconic 24-inch scale. This gives it a slinkier feel that is easier and quicker to play. Rounding out the changes, the Jaguar now has a Panorama tremolo and ClassicGear J-Bridge. At this time, it is only offered with a rosewood fingerboard, and no left-hand version is available.

American Professional Jazzmaster

Since 1958, the Jazzmaster has been a cult favorite. The new American Professional Jazzmaster has a fresh set of V-Mod III Jazzmaster pickups, delivering classic Fender tone with modern refinement. Like the Jaguar, this model shares the same onboard rhythm circuit and push-push knob. This allows players to dial in a wide range of sounds, ranging from vintage twang to contemporary grit.

Unlike the Jaguar, the Jazzmaster features a full 25.5-inch scale, giving it that classic Fender feel we all know and love. They both share the Deep “C” neck with rolled fingerboard edges, and tuning stability is ensured thanks to the new Panorama tremolo and ClassicGear J-Bridge. As of now, the model is only offered with a rosewood fingerboard, and no left-handed option is available.

American Professional Precision Bass and Precision Bass V

The bass that laid the foundation, the American Professional Precision Bass is a true workhorse. Like all classic Precision Basses, it keeps things simple with a single V-Mod III pickup and master volume and tone controls. It features a 1963 “C” neck that is extremely comfortable to play and is available in either maple or rosewood. In addition to fingerboard options, players have the option of 5-strings thanks to the Precision Bass V. Rounding things out, the new HiMass Modern Bridge provides rock-solid tuning stability that adds more resonance and sustain.

American Professional Jazz Bass and Jazz Bass V

Another icon in the world of basses, the American Professional Jazz Bass shares many of the modifications of the Precision. It, too, has new V-Mod III pickups that improve on the Jazz Bass’s iconic clear and punchy tone. Paired with the new PrecisionGear Potentiometers, this bass is ready for any musical situation. Delivering that iconic Jazz Bass feel, the neck features a Slim “C” with rounded fingerboard edges and is available in rosewood or maple fingerboard options. Like the Precision Bass, this too features a 5-string option, the Jazz V. Capping these improvements, the HiMass Modern Bridge gives the instrument more resonance and sustain while keeping things perfectly in tune.

Closing Thoughts

Constantly finding ways to improve, Fender has done just that with the new American Professional series. As relevant now as they were decades ago, they’re built with the modern player in mind while preserving what made them iconic.

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