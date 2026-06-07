Brandon Lake and CeCe Winans Stop Cowboy Church CMA Fest Show to Pray After Fan Passes Out in the Crowd

CMA Fest attendees encountered a scary moment on Sunday morning. On the last day of the annual Nashville, Tennessee, festival, fans gathered at the riverfront to attend Brandon Lake’s Cowboy Church.

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With temperatures reaching over 80 degrees by 9 a.m., the max-capacity crowd stood shoulder-to-shoulder, enduring the heat to watch Lake preach and perform.

The event was so crowded in fact, that one overflow area showing a livestream of the concert wasn’t enough. As such, a second livestream was set up in a third area.

The turnout was a massive deal to Lake, as he told the crowd that his “goal is that we would so pack it out that in a year or two they’d have to move it” to a larger area.

A Scary Moment at Brandon Lake’s Show

With that many people onsite, though, there was more opportunity for something to go wrong.

That happened shortly into the show when, after Lake sang two songs solo, he welcomed out CeCe Winans to perform “I Know a Name.”

In the middle of their performance, fans towards the front of the stage began frantically waving their arms and yelling in an effort to get Lake’s attention.

He eventually took notice and came to find out that a fan had passed out in the crowd. Lake paused the show, telling the audience, “This is more important.”

After Lake called for the onsite medical team’s help, he and Winans stood solemnly on stage as they worked on the injured attendee.

“Well, in Jesus’ name,” Lake began a prayer. “… Revive him right now. Give him strength.”

Winans sang quietly and prayerfully as everyone watched on. Within less than 10 minutes, the person was taken out of the area.

“Let’s give it up for our medical team, officers,” Lake said. “On that note, drink your water. Drink your water! God is a healer, but we’ve got to be smart.”

With that, the concert began again. Winans stayed on stage to perform “Come Jesus Come” alongside Lake.

Next, Lake welcomed country duo Dan + Shay to the stage to perform “She Believes in Me.” The fun didn’t end there, as Lainey Wilson was the next guest to step onto the stage.

Wilson and Lake performed their collaboration, “The Jesus I Know,” as the crowd cheered in support.

Lake ended the concert by performing three songs solo, including “Hard Fought Hallelujah” and his biggest hit to date, “Gratitude”

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM