Pat Monahan’s 14-Year-Old Son Wows Nashville Crowd During Dad’s Train Concert

Pat Monahan’s talent runs in the family. The Train frontman recently brought his band’s tour to Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, and he had a special surprise in store for the crowd.

About midway through the band’s set, Monahan brought his 14-year-old son, Rock, out onto the stage. The teen confidently walked out with a guitar and expertly slotted himself into the band.

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Rock showed off both his vocals and his guitar skills as he and the rest of the band covered Journey’s “Stone in Love.”

Monahan was a proud dad as he watched on, first singing alongside the teen, before he hopped behind the drum kit to accompany his son.

The crowd was singing and clapping along throughout the impressive performance.

Train Delivers Impressive Set in Nashville

Before Train took the stage, the crowd was treated to opening sets by Matt Nathanson and Barenaked Ladies.

Like Train, the latter band decided to keep things in the family, tapping frontman Ed Robertson’s son to fill for their regular bassist, who was absent due to a family emergency.

When it was finally time for Train to take the stage, they did so in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their album, Drops of Jupiter.

They got things going with “She’s on Fire,” before transitioning to other hits including “50 Ways to Say Goodbye” and “If It’s Love.”

Throughout the set, Monahan was clearly moved by the fans’ love and attention, and even took the time to grab concertgoers’ phones and take selfies with them.

Songs including “Play That Song,” “Calling All Angels,” and “Meet Virginia” followed, before Monahan once again engaged with the crowd by throwing T-shirts out to some lucky fans.

Later, Robertson came back onstage to cover John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” alongside Train.

Nathanson also came back up, performing “Mad Dog in the Fog,” the title track off of Train’s forthcoming album, with the band.

Train Frontman Pat Monahan Mentions Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Another highlight from the show came as Monahan was introducing the song “Marry Me.” Released in 2009, the song has become a favorite for many wedding ceremonies.

That was apparently not the case, however, at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials, which Monahan attended.

The singer joked that he almost left the Madison Square Garden celebration upon realizing his song didn’t make the cut. Even so, he called the event the “most beautiful wedding I ever went to.”

While the song wasn’t on Swift’s playlist, it was good enough for one couple in crowd, who got engaged while Monahan was singing. Monahan realized what happened while he was onstage, and instructed his team to bring the happy couple some T-shirts.

“The only thing that we ask in return is that you wear those T-shirts at the wedding,” he quipped.

The show began wrapping up after that, with Train performing hits including “Save Me San Francisco,” “Hey Soul Sister,” and “Drive By.”

Predictably, “Drops of Jupiter” was the last song of the set. After performing the song, Monahan emotionally told the crowd, “Thank you for a beautiful night, Nashville. Thank you for a beautiful life.”

Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage