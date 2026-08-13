George Jones’ Friends Are Coming Together in Nashville for a Special 95th Birthday Tribute Concert

George Jones’ 95th birthday will be one to remember. On Aug. 13, Nancy Jones announced that she’s putting on a tribute concert to mark what would have been her late husband‘s 95th birthday.

Set to be held in The Randy Travis Room at The Nashville Palace on Set. 13, the concert will feature a lineup of yet-to-be-announced performers.

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“George Jones remains one of the most beloved country music singers of all time,” Nancy said, per Country Now. “I could not let this birthday milestone go by and not celebrate.”

While Jones’ actual birthday falls on Sept. 12, Nancy decided to hold the concert on the following day to make it possible for more performers to attend.

“For the people that get tickets, they are gonna love this show!” she said. “So many of George’s friends are coming to celebrate with us.”

George Jones Tribute Concert to Give Back

Not only will the concert honor Jones’ legacy, but it will also give back to two causes that are important to the Jones family.

“The proceeds of this birthday celebration are going to two different organizations that support country music,” Nancy said. “First, Concerts 4 a Cause, which helped me raise money for two police officers in Huntsville, Alabama, that got ambushed and shot just before our big Emmy-award winning tribute show a few years ago.”

“The second will be The George Jones Scholarship at MTSU, where they have a Life and Music of George Jones class,” she continued. “I want to make sure George’s legacy continues through the next generation and the best way to do that is to help the college that is teaching students about George’s music.”

Josh Bleidt, the founder of Concerts 4 A Cause, is once again thrilled to work with the Jones family.

“We’ve had the opportunity to work with Nancy before, helping raise money for two officers and their families following the tragic ambush in Huntsville, Alabama,” he said, per the outlet. “So when this opportunity came along, it fell right in line with one of our main objectives—supporting music education. We’re honored to work alongside Nancy again, celebrate George’s incredible legacy and help invest in the next generation of songwriters.”

Tickets for the tribute concert are on sale now.

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