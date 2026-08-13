Ronnie Dunn Gifts His Guitar to Fan Who’s Seen Brooks & Dunn 92 Times During Opry Show

Brooks & Dunn just gave one of their biggest fans an incredible gift. The country duo headlined the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 12, and handed one of their guitars to one lucky audience member.

The incredible experience started moments before the duo took the stage, when the night’s Opry announcer revealed that one woman in the crowd was at her 92nd Brooks & Dunn show.

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She stood and received applause from the rest of the audience, but the best was yet to come for her.

Once Brooks & Dunn took the stage, they played songs including “Brand New Man” and “My Next Broken Heart,” before Kix Brooks called attention to the woman again.

“What is wrong with you?” Brooks joked after he spotted the woman in the crowd. She was delighted by the attention and laughed along with the singer.

Later, when the duo was performing “Neon Moon,” Ronnie Dunn looked at the woman as he played his guitar. He proceeded to take his guitar off, hand it to the security guard, and instruct him to give it to the woman.

The crowd was quick to respond to the sweet moment, leaping to their feet in applause as the woman held her new instrument.

The pair ended their set with “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” The performance once again brought the packed crowd to their feet for a standing ovation.

What to Know About Brooks & Dunn’s Opry Appearance

Before Brooks & Dunn took the stage, attendees enjoyed sets from the likes of Zach John King, John Foster, Mae Estes.

The first artist returned to the Opry stage after his May debut. He moved the crowd with a performance of “I’m What You Get,” which he sang live for the first time in honor of his late dad.

The American Idol alum, impressed with a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Elsewhere, Estes delighted the crowd by bringing out Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon to sing “The Moon Over Georgia.”

Brooks & Dunn ended the night, which came one day before the 35th anniversary of their debut album, Brand New Man. The duo is set to mark the milestone by releasing the LP on vinyl this October.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach