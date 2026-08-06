Dolly Parton to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2026 Americana Honors & Awards

Dolly Parton will soon be honored in a big way. The Americana Music Association announced that the country music icon will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards, Rolling Stone reported.

Parton will not be present in person at the ceremony, which is set to be held on Sept. 17. Instead, she’ll accept the award with a virtual video message.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We at the Americana Music Association have long admired Ms. Parton’s work as a singer, songwriter, entertainer and one of the greatest ambassador’s music has ever known,” Jed Hilly, the Executive Director of the Americana Music Association, said in a statement. “With all of her extraordinary accomplishments—from philanthropy to television, film and business—our desire is to honor Dolly for what has always been at the heart of her legacy: a definitive songwriter and artist whose songs have shaped generations.”

Parton isn’t the only person set to receive. the Lifetime Achievement Award. Robert Plant has likewise been named a 2026 honoree.

In an Instagram post, the Americana Music Association highlighted Plant’s “love of roots music, both vintage and modern,” citing him as one of Americana’s “most passionate advocates and celebrated interpreters.”

The post went on to celebrate Plant’s “groundbreaking collaborations” with Alison Krauss and T Bone Burnett. Those works led the Recording Academy to establish a Best Americana Album category at the Grammys.

Over the course of his career, Plant has worked with the likes of Patty Griffin and Buddy Miller. He has also recorded songs by Gillian Welch, Sarah Siskind, and more.

What to Know About the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement honorees, the 2026 ceremony will hand out six member-voted awards: Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year, Emerging Act of the Year, Song of the Year, and Instrumentalist of the Year.

Nominees include Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Charley Crockett, Mumford & Sons, Turnpike Troubadours, and Kashus Culpepper.

Tickets are on sale now for the ceremony, which will be held on Sept. 17 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images