John Oates to Host 2nd Annual Rock the Ryman With Performers Including Wynonna, Sam Bush, and More

Rock the Ryman is back! On Sept. 1, the iconic Nashville venue will play host to the second annual Rock the Ryman event.

Jointly put on by Ryman Auditorium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the evening will celebrate the intersection of rock & roll and country music.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hosted by 2014 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Oates, the event will honor the legacy and impact of him and other inductees who have graced the Ryman stage.

The concert will explore how country music has shaped rock & roll. It will also showcase how the genre has merged with today’s Americana, country, and beyond.

Set to perform at the event are Devon Allman, ROME, Sam Bush, Spencer Sutherland, Wynonna, and YOLA. The venue will announce more performers soon.

Each artist will perform songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees who were influential to their careers.

Proceeds from the event, which is being sponsored by Gibson and Gibson Gives, will help preserve and celebrate the history of rock & roll and support education initiatives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Ryman Auditorium.

Back in 2023, Charlie Worsham hosted the first-ever Rock the Ryman concert. The show featured performances from The War and Treaty, Gavin DeGraw, Maddie & Tae, and more.

Tickets for the 2026 Rock the Ryman concert will go on sale on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. CT.

The Ryman’s Collaboration With the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Back in 2022, the Ryman was designated as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame landmark. Since then, the venue and the Hall have forged a long-term collaboration. Rock the Ryman is the latest such endeavor.

Also part of the partnership is a permanent exhibit on the Ryman daytime tour. The exhibit features a rotating collection of memorabilia and stories from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees who have performed at the venue.

The latest additions to the exhibit include a prototype of Slash’s Les Paul guitar, a jacket and a pair of boots once worn by James Brown, a tunic that Etta James wore, a vest and leather top hat that Bob Dylan sported, and Jerry Lee Lewis’ full live performance outfit.

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM