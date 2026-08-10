Carrie Underwood Surprises Nashville Churchgoers With Powerful Worship Performance

Carrie Underwood just gave her fellow congregants something to remember. During Sunday service at Nashville’s Rolling Hills Community Church, the country singer performed a stunning rendition of Hillsong Worship’s “What A Beautiful Name.”

Dressed casually in a white T-shirt and denim vest, Underwood captivated worshippers as she performed the gospel song. She was backed by a chorus of fellow church members for the performance.

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Underwood has previously made headlines for performing at her church during Christmas and Easter services.

The singer released a gospel album, My Savior, in 2021. Since its release, both fans and critics have praised the LP. It even won the Best Roots Gospel Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022.

Carrie Underwood’s Faith

The American Idol judge has long been vocal about her faith. In fact, during the show’s most recent season, Underwood praised the network for airing a Songs of Faith-themed episode.

“I love that we were able to… just be joyful and kind of have some moments of just worship in front of the world,” Underwood told The Christian Post. “… I respect ABC and American Idol so much for being bold in this theme, because it’s not easy. I feel like in the world of entertainment in general… it’s not easy.”

“But I also love that it was a gentle way,” she added. “It’s songs of faith, and it was kind of what that means to you as hopeful. So it’s not like we were making everybody sing about Jesus. It’s kind of like you could take that and sing something inspirational that means something to you.”

Underwood also opened up about her faith in general, telling the outlet, “You don’t have to… sell your soul to make it in the entertainment industry.”

“You are going to have to stand strong in your faith and remember who got you here, because it wasn’t you,” she added. “… Remember where your gifts come from, because it’s not from you. Everybody kind of has to make their own way, but it is possible.”

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation