Brian May Pays Tribute to Buddy Holly with Cover of “Maybe Baby”

Brian May released a tribute to the late rocker Buddy Holly, who died 63 years ago, with a cover of his 1957 hit “Maybe Baby.”

May’s rendition of “Maybe Baby” is one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe reissue of his second solo album Another World out April 22, which includes the remastered album, along with a collection of rarities, live tracks, remixes, and covers like “Maybe Baby,” a song May first heard when he was 10 years old, and one he said had a profound effect on him and his development as a musician.

“I’ve never done a Buddy Holly song, and I did ‘Maybe Baby,’” said May in a statement. “That song more than probably any other is the reason that I’m here doing this, playing guitar and being a rock star and being a very fortunate person.”

To accompany the release of “Maybe Baby” is a video featuring Brian May’s fan art, known as Bri-Art, reflecting the Queen guitarist’s career with a visual nod to T.E. Conway, also his birth name.

Written by Holly and producer Norman Petty and credited to Holly’s group The Crickets, “Maybe Baby” was featured on the group’s 1957 debut The “Chirping” Crickets, and reached No. 17 on the US charts and No. 4 in the U.K. upon release.

“I heard Buddy Holly make that incredible sound on his guitar, that clang, singing that beautiful song, hearing those wonderful harmonies of the Crickets,” added May. “And it completely motivated me. I just thought, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be able to make music that does that to people, makes them feel this kind of yearning, makes them feel this joy and passion.’”

Photo: Richard Gray / Duck Productions