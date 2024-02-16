Brian Wilson’s Family Seeks Conservatorship Following Dementia Diagnosis of Beach Boys Legend

Brian Wilson’s family is seeking to place the Beach Boys alum under a conservatorship. The family is filing the motion, citing that Wilson lacks the ability to properly care for himself. Doctors previously diagnosed Wilson with dementia.

Wilson’s publicist Jean Sievers and business manager LeeAnn Hard will serve as his co-conservators, responsible for Wilson’s welfare. Wilson’s wife and manager Melinda Ledbetter had been watching over and taking care of the singer. However, Ledbetter recently passed away. According to court documents, Wilson’ wife “attended to Mr. Wilson’s daily living needs. As Mr. Wilson is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter”

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” Wilson’s family told People.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household. And Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” the statement continued.

It concluded: “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends. And continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Conservatorship Planned for Long Term Care of Brian Wilson

With the support of the family, both Hard and Sievers petitioned the court to become co-conservators. The family picked Hard and Sievers thanks to their long-time relationship with Wilson. Both intend to provide Wilson with the best possible care and make sure they meet his needs. The court set a hearing for April 26. Wilson doesn’t plan to attend.

“He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose,” his doctor wrote of Wilson’s dementia diagnosis. “Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

The news about Wilson follows the announcement of the Beach Boys alum’s long-awaited country album. Cows in the Pasture will drop in 2025.

[Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]