​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing iNTeLL of 2nd Generation Wu over Zoom video!

“As expected, iNTeLL and PXWER waste little time in showing their lyrical prowess as they hit the track with back to back verbal darts. It’s obvious these two don’t play when it comes to the bars especially if you’re on the same track with Meth who closes up the cut nicely with his signature slick delivery.” – Earmilk

“Led by the core of iNTeLL (son of U-God) and PXWER (son of Method Man) 2nd Generation WU has split off the Wu-Tang family tree and created a new branch all of their own.” – File Under Hip Hop

“Wu-Tang Clan truly is forever. Especially when the children of Wu come together to carry on their incredible legacy…. With a 90’s style Hip Hop foundation and a fresh spin on Wu-Tang references and lyrics, the group has proven they are not a carbon copy of what has come before them. They’re forging their own path to celebrate their version of Wu for generations to come.” – Culture Collide

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!



