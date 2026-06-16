Rush Sends Touching Message to Fans Following Reunion Tour Launch

Just last week, Rush kicked off their Fifty Something Tour in Inglewood, California, with four nights in the city. Performing songs like “Limelight,” “Far Cry,” and “Freewill,” the band found themselves on the road again for the first time in over a decade. With Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, and Anika Nilles taking the stage, the group shared a touching message to the fans who continue to support Rush.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a picture of them together on the stage, Rush wrote, “Thank you for making this week so effin’ amazing! For embracing Anika, Loren so profoundly. Aimee Mann for joining us on Time Stand Still in tribute to Neil. To you, our fans, your steadfast support is what has made this a reality.”

Thank you for making this week so effin’ amazing! For embracing Anika, Loren so profoundly. Aimee Mann for joining us on Time Stand Still in tribute to Neil. To you, our fans, your steadfast support is what has made this a reality. Forever grateful! 📸: rosshalfin pic.twitter.com/JzHegd3eDv — Rush (@rushtheband) June 14, 2026

Considering themselves to be “forever grateful” for their legacy, fame, and career, Rush will continue the good times when heading to Fort Worth, New York City, Detroit, Cleveland, Denver, Hollywood, Tampa, and Atlanta.

[RELATED: Rush’s Geddy Lee Blasts “Distasteful” Drummers Who Vied for Neil Peart’s Job After His Death]

What Rush Hopes To Achieve On Tour

Rush won’t stay in the United States. With their stardom worldwide, the band will push their tour in 2027 with stops in Canada, Argentina, Chile, Germany, Scotland, England, Italy, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It’s safe to say that Rush will take over the world throughout the rest of 2026 and 2027.

As for the fans, they sent the love and praise right back to Rush. “It was amazing. Saw show 1 and 4. Seen rush a handful of times in 80s and early 90s. This is the best the band sounded. I am hoping in a couple of years you do it again.” Another person added, “I had tears watching the first show online. Rush lives on. Long live Rush.”

With the tour just getting started, Lifeson was already looking forward to the future. “I’m looking forward to that feeling of being on stage and playing and getting lost in the song and hitting every note correctly. There’s nothing else about touring that’s attractive”. He continued, “All I want at the end of the day is for us to be Rush and to be amazing.”

Adding his own opinion, Lee concluded, “I’ve got one goal, and that’s to be better than I was ten years ago. Which is tough. It’s a real challenge.”

Rush’s return to the stage has been everything they hoped it would be. And if Lifeson and Lee achieve their goal of being better than ever, the Fifty Something Tour could become one of the chapters of Rush’s story.

(Scott Strazzante / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)