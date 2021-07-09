Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with almost monday

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing almost monday over Zoom video!

San Diego-based alt-pop trio almost monday, who People Magazine recently declared an “emerging artist making their mark on the musical landscape,” have today released their sophomore EP til the end of time.

Five tracks in length, til the end of time is chock-full of almost monday’s signature California sound. Additionally, almost monday also today releasedthe official music video for the EP’s title track.

til the end of time’sfirst single “live forever” was met with praise by many critics including music tastemaker Zane Lowe, who personally world-premiered the tune on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, and EARMILK, who described it as “a fun, upbeat sing-along track that enlists a festival-ready chorus sure to rock stages when live touring returns.” On its heels, “hailey beebs” coasts along on a downtempo groove wrapped in warm shimmering keys. almost monday’s vocalist Dawson Daugherty delivers the quotable reprise with playful swagger before confidently carrying the swooning refrain, “I’m alive with you.”Ones To Watch called it the “perfect summer song” and praised the group–rounded out by guitarist Cole Clisby and bassist Luke Fabry–by saying they “should be everyone’s go-to for an instant mood-booster.” Elsewhere on the EP, “this is growing up” gallops from a danceable groove into the rush of an arena-sized hook, while “til the end of time” hops along on tambourine and a funky riff towards a bright and bold refrain. The EP closes out with a stripped-down version of “this is growing up.”

til the end of time follows almost monday’s debut EP don’t say you’re ordinary. Despite being released in the middle of a pandemic, the trio was able to make waves with their first single “broken people.” It landed them a Top 20 spot on Alternative Radio and led to a collab with GRAMMY-nominated duo Sofi Tukker. To date, the group has generated more than 42 million combined audio and video streams and have been declared ones to watch in 2021 by GQ, FLAUNT Magazine, Amazon Music, Shazam and more.

Showing no signs of slowing down, almost monday are set to hit the stage and make their debut at some of the biggest festivals across the country this year including Lollapalooza Music Festival, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival and Firefly Music Festival.

About almost monday:

After countless garage jams, D.I.Y. gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together, almost monday bottle California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves. It turns out the world needed some Cali rays during the pandemic as the band managed to emerge in 2020 with an unprecedented 30 million overall streams, uplifting audiences everywhere in the process. The San Diego trio—Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar) and Luke Fabry (bass)— crafted their 2020 debut EP don’t say you’re ordinary in Brooklyn and Los Angeles with producers Mark Needham (The Killers, Fleetwood Mac) and Simon Oscroft (The Naked and Famous, DREAMERS). don’t say you’re ordinary ignited a string of buzzing anthems, beginning with “parking lot view” and “come on come on.” Meanwhile, the lead single “broken people,” and the Sofi Tukker remix, crystallized their sun-kissed signature style with a bold bass bounce and empowering refrain as it’s generated nearly 32 million combined audio and video streams so far and cracked the Top 20 at Alternative Radio. Along the way, they’ve attracted a growing fan base through a combination of danceable rhythms and uplifting hooks. In 2021, they set the stage for their second EP til the end of time with “live forever,” received praise from Earmilk, Flaunt, Ones To Watch, and more right out of the gate. Additionally, Alternative Press touted it and included them among “40 New Artists You Need To Hear in February,” and GQAustralia predicted them to be one of “21 Breakout Musicians to Know in 2021.” The band will also make their festival debut at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, BottleRock, and Firefly this year. With the release of til the end of time almost monday only accelerate their momentum and emerge as the consummate purveyors of future-facing California pop.

