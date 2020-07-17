​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB​​

We had the pleasure of interviewing Baby FuzZ (Brandon Lowry aka Sterling Fox)over the phone!​​

​​Baby FuzZ is the audiovisual glam rock and “ normcore” brainchild of produce and sing writer Sterling Fox. After producing Lan Del Rey’s “Video Games,” Fox was on his way to becoming one of the most in-demand and successful pop songwriters in the business having written with and for artists Madonna, Max Martin, Elle King, Avicii, Lana Del Rey, Britney Spears and more (see the full list HERE). Upon the election of Donald Trump, and at the peak of Fox’s songwriting career he disappeared from music and split for Canada, spending a year in Montreal, reemerging as Baby FuzZ. ​​



​​Baby FuzZ unapologetically jumps all over the genre map, with songs ranging from folk ballads to punk anthems and everything in between. As diverse as the music is, the lyrics are a singular and hyper self-aware narrative with strong political and social undertones. Last year Baby FuzZ, released his debut album Plastic Paradise independently and embarked on a 100 date DIY tour around the US. Last year was just the start for Baby FuzZ rising from the death rattle of a previous life of overthought pop demos hat had finally eaten itself alive with a sense of ennui.​​



​​ “Weekend Blues” from his forthcoming concept album Welcome To The Future. The song is a wild mariachi influenced pop jam written from the point of view of a lonely person who goes to a party and dissects the universe in their head instead of having fun. It’s a great preview into what he is doing now.​​

​​We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com ​​



​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!