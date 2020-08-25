​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Be Well over Zoom video!

Brian McTernan, former vocalist of DC straight-edge band Battery, and most known for his production work on albums for Thrice, Circa Survive, Turnstile, Senses Fail, and Hot Water Music to name a few. He has a new melodic-hardcore band, Be Well, and released their debut full-length, The Weight and The Cost, on August 21st via Equal Vision Records (US) and End Hits Records (UK/EU). The album chronicles McTernan’s deeply personal experiences of anxiety, depression, and the ability to move forward and reflect on the darkest times of his life. The band also includes guitarists Mike Schleibaum (Darkest Hour) and Peter Tsouras (Fairweather), bassist Aaron Dalbec (Bane), and drummer Shane Johnson (Fairweather). The Weight and The Cost was recorded at McTernan’s famed Salad Days Studio in Baltimore. “Confessional” is the album’s final track, and serves as an emotional ode to McTernan’s hopes for his daughter’s future as he works on pulling his own life together. Both optimism and pain are palpable in the song, which serves as an anthem for these isolated times. This record is refreshingly real and at times emotionally raw, pushing well outside of the confines of what you already know about its members’ previous bands. You can find more from Be Well on Twitter and Instagram.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!