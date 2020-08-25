Jonathan Roumie Speaks on Humility in Hollywood with ‘All Heart’ Podcast

If you could pick any actor to play Jesus who would you choose? Host Paul Cardall sits down with Jonathan Roumie (as seen on HBO’s Ballers, Chicago Med, NCIS, Castle, and more) to discuss the heart of his journey that led to the leading role in “The Chosen” as Jesus of Nazareth, a role often considered taboo in Hollywood. An award-winning actor, director, producer and voiceover artist, Roumie is a true representative of what it means to be “All Heart.” In representing the Son of God to audiences everywhere, Jonathan speaks on his goal to show the humanity of Jesus and his disciples. Topics explored include the importance of humility, how lives are impacted by the choices we make, and how to spread your light with others. Keep up with Jonathan’s incredible career on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In this increasingly popular market, Jonathan has proven himself as an authentic go-to for producers, directors and writers, specifically when portraying the extremely complex and compelling character of Jesus Christ. Previously, he donned the sandals of the character of Christ in several other films (including “The Two Thieves,” a multiple award-winner); for an International, touring multimedia project about the life of St. Faustina and for live performances. In addition to working on “The Chosen,” Jonathan is voicing several video games. When not acting, he is busy making music and playing with various bands. He recently wrote a single that was released in Europe for an original album he co-produced with Donna McCaul.

