Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Bexley

The Law of Attraction. Mysterious, yet undeniable. A kind of magic. How else does one explain the union of three gifted musicians from far-flung locations and diverse influences? Seattle-born Amanda Hardy, finding her considerable voice and songwriting skills in the works of Alice in Chains and Chris Cornell. Canadian Steve Costello, accomplished blues/rock guitarist, inspired by the likes of Led Zeppelin and Queens of the Stone Age. And Tosh Peterson, SoCal drummer (Machine Gun Kelly, Ashton Irwin, Bryce Vine, Carlie Hanson) and Jaws fan, reaching fresh heights in the art form through supernatural focus and self-discipline, fast outgrowing his iconic influences.
Tip all this into the mix and what do you get? Grungy, melodic, distortion-driven rock with heartfelt lyrics and myriad vocal layers. Bexley. A uniquely original vibe.”
