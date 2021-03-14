Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Blackmore’s Night over Zoom video!

Internationally renowned Renaissance rock band Blackmore’s Night, featuring Ritchie Blackmore, Candice Night and their band of minstrels, are proud to release Nature’s Light. Their first new album in six years, and eleventh studio album overall, Nature’s Light will be released via earMusic (distributed by BFD / The Orchard).

Having achieved international success, with several gold records and a global track record of sold-out performances, Blackmore’s Night have crafted a 20+ year legacy of merging medieval melodies with rock elements, initially evidenced on Ritchie Blackmore’s groundbreaking work with Deep Purple and Rainbow.

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Candice Night seamlessly blends her ethereal vocals and lyrics, along with a command of numerous classic woodwinds.

With Blackmore traversing all matter of six-string instruments, from acoustic and electric guitar to mandolin, mandolas, hurdy gurdy, and nyckelharpa, the result is a unique listening experience.

Showcasing ten brand new songs, Nature’s Light is available on multiple formats (CD, Digital, and 180g 1LP Gatefold on Black Vinyl, as well as a Strictly Limited 2CD Hardcover Mediabook with a bonus CD of selected songs from the band’s extensive back catalogue, and a limited heavyweight 1LP Gatefold Edition on Yellow Vinyl).

