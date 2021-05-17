Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with John Splithoff

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing John Splithoff over Zoom video!

John Splithoff recently self-released his debut album, All In. The long-awaited record is one that Splithoff has wanted to make since he first started writing music, and while the 11 songs were all created and completed before the arrival of COVID-19, their collective sense of love, longing and loneliness resonates even more personally and profoundly after this past year.

Largely built from demos conceived alone in his apartment, Splithoff self-produced All In both at home in New York City, and in Los Angeles through a series of sessions with producers Aalias and Likeminds (Andy Grammer, Allen Stone, Emily King). Pairing deep revelations with arrangements that are “irresistibly smooth” (UPROXX), and vocal performances both “soaring and sensual” (American Songwriter), All In finds John Splithoff turning doubt into determination and self-reflection into celebration.

Watch the video for “WGYG,” a high point of the album’s “pure infatuated joy” (Under the Radar), full of magnetic hooks, vocoder riffs and funk guitar rhythms that nod to formative influences like Daft Punk and Prince: https://found.ee/WGYGVideo

For nearly a decade, John Splithoff has paved his own path to breakout indie pop and soul success, surpassing 100 million streams, cracking the Top 10 at AC radio, playing Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, and growing a cult following among fellow musicians (just earlier this month his song “Raye” was covered on American Idol).

