Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Tiggi Hawke over Zoom video!

London based pop singer/songwriter Tiggi Hawke recently release her new single “High Season” which comes after the successful release of Tiggi’s summer dance hit “Electric Sun.”

Given the current state of the world with COVID-19 and clubs being closed this summer Music4Lovers said, “This intensely, passionate track does a good job taking you back to the bar lined streets of San Antonio, Ibiza.” This all followed Tiggi’s 2019 emotionally charged hit single, “For What Its Worth” with production duo SONDR (Lana Del Ray, Meghan Trainor), which has racked up over 5 million streams on Spotify since its release. Now Tiggi is back with a new electric dance hit for her fans across the globe with “High Season” produced by Gil Lewis (U2) and Toby Scott (Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen).

When asked about her new single “High Season” Tiggi said, “I think High Season is a crazy vortex of double meanings! It was written on a writing camp with some insanely talented people on one of those amazing days when everyone is on the same wavelength and everything just clicks! This single is a personal one, it’s about staying ‘high’ emotionally, something I openly struggle with, and that weirdly trippy/euphoric feeling when it actually does happen. It feels very liberating (and slightly scary!) to be so open emotionally and lyrically in this song and to share that almost out-of-body experience which I find myself looking for.”

Hailing from London, Tiggi first started her singer/songwriter journey at age 15 and has mastered the art of singing straight from the heart with breathtakingly raw lyrics based on her own life experiences. She has since gone on to create a plethora of pop gems that resonate with her fans, earning her support across Radio 1, Kiss, Wonderland, EDM.com,Phoenix Magazine, FAME, Music News and Record of the Day and well over ten million streams, 450K+ monthly listeners.

