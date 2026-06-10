Randy Travis, Dierks Bentley, and the Rest of Country Music Mourn the Heartbreaking Death of a Nashville Music Legend

There are fans who love country music and then there is Bill Cody. While Cody was always a fan of the genre, he offered his deep knowledge and understanding of music as the host of the morning show Coffee, Country & Cody. Adding his voice not just to country music but also to the Grand Ole Opry and WSM Radio, the announcer sadly passed away at 67. While country music mourns his passing, stars like Randy Travis and Dierks Bentley shared their love and admiration for the man who spent decades championing the genre.

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Over the last several weeks, Cody was placed in the ICU while he awaited a heart and kidney transplant. Sadly, the announcer passed away on Tuesday. At the time, WSM Radio shared a touching post highlighting Cody’s legacy. “He joined WSM in 1994 and had Charlie Daniels as his first in-studio guest. He built more than a morning show; he created a gathering place rooted in his deep love for country music and the people behind it.”

With WSM promising to honor Cody with a special marathon, Bentley used the post to share his love and respect for an individual who welcomed each new era of country music with open arms. “Country Music has lost one of its pillars. Bill was just as important to the fabric of our music and city as any artist, songwriter or musician.”

Cody might not have been an accomplished singer or songwriter, but according to Bentley – “No one loved Country Music, its history and its characters more than Bill Cody. Prayers to his family and Charlie and Kelly and everyone that knew and loved him at WSM and the Opry.”

[RELATED: Grand Ole Opry Loses One of Its Most Beloved Voices as Bill Cody Dies at 67]

The Night Randy Travis Met Bill Cody

The tributes didn’t stop there. Travis also commented on the initial post, recalling the first time they met. “Bill Cody will always be the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ in country music! From the time he first introduced me onstage, in Daytona Beach, in the late 80’s, I knew he would always be the friend I could count on… no matter how smooth or turbulent the times might be. Bill was the true example of the heart of country music. If you needed anything, he was first in line to help. Always kind. Always happy.”

Having the power to brighten any room he was in, Travis promised that Cody’s passing was a dark day. “Bill’s smile reminded us that everything was well with the world…but, today shades of gray cloud the horizon as news of his passing set in. It is a better world because Bill Cody left his mark on it—never to be erased, or replaced!”

Lorrie Morgan And Jesse Keith Whitley Honor Famed Host

For Lorrie Morgan, she never forgot Cody’s voice as she spent years collaborating with top names like Dolly Parton, Frank Sinatra, Tammy Wynette, and The Beach Boys. “Our hearts are absolutely crushed. Bill Cody was my dear friend, a funny friend, & a great supporter of me, Keith Whitley, & Jesse Keith Whitley. We will miss him at the Grand Ole Opry, we will miss him at WSM Radio, we will miss him. Please keep his family & our country music family in your thoughts & prayers. There will truly never be another.”

Jesse Keith Whitley also added the massive impact Cody’s passing had on country music. “We here in the Country music world are absolutely crushed by the passing of our good friend Bill Cody. He’s gonna be missed at the Grand Ole Opry and on WSM Radio. Please keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Loretta Lynn Labels Bill Cody An “Iconic Voice”

Even the official Facebook page of Loretta Lynn posted a picture of Cody. The caption read, “Country music has lost one of its most iconic voices with the loss of Bill Cody. He always treated Mom with the utmost love and respect and she adored him! So many of us started our mornings with Coffee, Country & Cody. We are praying for his family and friends. His legacy at the Grand Ole Opry and on WSM radio will live on.”

As news of Cody’s passing continues to spread, more tributes are sure to pour in from every corner of country music. After spending decades celebrating country music and the people behind it, the industry is now taking a moment to celebrate the man who helped tell its story.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Fifth + Broadway)