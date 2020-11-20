​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Coastals over Zoom video!

An inevitable amalgamation of childhood friends, regulars of the Tampa music scene, and college roommates, Coastals came to be in 2016. Built-up of singer Tyler Freeman, drummer Brendan Nagy, guitarist Tyler Cole, guitarist James Chouinard, and bassist Gabriel Martinez, the band produces music that radiates the same warmth and electricity of the sunshine state they hail from. Their latest release “Watercolors” is available now on all streaming platforms.

