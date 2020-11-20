​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Joe Wong over Zoom video!

Joe started off playing piano at an early age but graduated to the drums at 11. Joe started playing in a hardcore bands in high school, even going on tour at 17. Joe told us about attending Berklee School of Music in Boston, scoring for film and TV, and his debut solo album Nite Creatures.

Nite Creatures is the debut album from polyrhythmic polymath Joe Wong, the composer behind Netflix sensations Russian Doll, The Midnight Gospel, Master of None and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. The lush, deeply personal album marks the first time the Milwaukee-born, Los Angeles-based musician’s total and unfiltered creative vision has been on display, a bold exploration of life and loss abetted by a 24-piece orchestra.

Joe Wong is the Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised multi-instrumentalist best known as a podcast host (The Trap Set) and composer behind acclaimed shows including Master of None, Russian Doll, Ugly Delicious, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Netflix’s recent show The Midnight Gospel, and more.

