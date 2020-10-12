Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsay Manfredi of Cold over Zoom video!

When two-time gold-album selling alternative rock band Cold’s 2020 tour was postponed due to the pandemic, bassist Lindsay Manfredi found herself quarantined on a farm in Fallbrook, California. The result is her debut book, Unfuckwithable: A Guide to Inspired Badassery, published by Rose Gold Publishing, LLC.

“Working on the road on something other than music and fan connection is extremely difficult, since I’m not that focused. And while not touring sucks for the time being, this quarantine gave me the chance to actually focus on the completion of the book, which has been four years in the making.” – Lindsay Manfredi

The origins of Unfuckwithable started over 20 years ago, when Manfredi got a spider tattoo, the logo of her favorite band while working in the music industry on her own projects. Unbeknownst to her, she was manifesting a future in the band. In 2014, lead singer Scooter Ward, saw her Cold tattoo and reached out.

“We were looking for a new bassist, and someone had sent me a few photos along with links of Lindsay playing bass. Her having the cold spider tattooed on her forearm was a welcomed surprise. Then, I watched her TEDx talk on the non-profit she had co-founded, Girls Rock Indianapolis, and that sealed the deal. Not only is she a great musician, she adds a perfect energy to the band.” – Scooter Ward

Manfredi relocated to the west coast to begin recording Cold’s new album, The Things We Can’t Stop. After a few months of working on the album, she went back to the midwest to spend some time with her daughter, and during that time, she gained a renewed devotion to meditation and the Law of Attraction. Her studies of the works of Don Miguel Ruiz, Dr. Wayne Dyer, Eckhart Tolle, and Gabrielle Bernstein inspired her to become unfuckwithable. She then decided to write her own story. She invites readers to share her journey and also get to a place where they ask the hard questions to truly get to know themselves and become unfuckwithable as well.

In this 224-page memoir and personal development book, Manfredi shares her personal experiences with bullying and abuse, the celebrations of living a creative life, and wisdom learned along the way.

“Lindsay Manfredi isn’t a girl bass player…she is a BASS player, who happens to be a girl, packing much power behind that smile so wide…Her book and story are living proof that one can kick your ass while bringing the positive at the same time” – Stevie Salas – Musician (Mick Jagger, Justin Timberlake, Bootsy Collins), Film Producer (Rumble), American Idol (Music Director)

“Lindsay Manfredi is a fierce force of nature. The second that I met Lindsay… I knew that this was a woman who was going to do epic things in her life. She is unapologetically herself and full of unwavering belief and passion and vision in what she does. I often wonder if she ever sleeps. Lindsay is an outstanding musician and one of the most creative artists of many kinds I’ve ever met. This book is further evidence of her ability to take an idea and simply go for it and make it happen. Lindsay is unstoppable. She’s unbreakable and she is Unfuckwithable.” – Kelly Olexa – The Kelly O Show, Founder of Fitfluential

