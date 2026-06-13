3 Modern Artists Who Write Like 1970s Rockers

History is important. The past is something to learn from, to remember. It’s not something to shove in a closet or sweep under a rug. Sometimes, examining the past can inspire you to new heights or even help you to learn more about yourself. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to examine three modern-day songwriters who understand that the past is something to stay connected to and benefit from. Indeed, these are three modern artists who write like 1970s rockers.

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Ayron Jones

Because Ayron Jones is a wildly talented guitarist from the Pacific Northwest, he often gets compared to another wildly talented guitarist from the Pacific Northwest—Jimi Hendrix. But while flattering, Jones, who boasts two No. 1 songs on the Billboard rock charts, remains his own. When you’re as bold a six-string player as he is, it’s no wonder that 1970s classic rock comparisons come into play. Jones has said he’s inspired by players like Stevie Ray Vaughan. But listening to “Blood In The Water” above, it’s easy to hear people like John Fogerty or Jim Morrison crooning those same vocals.

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet has been answering questions about the impact Led Zeppelin has had on their band for years now. And while they’ve said any connection is unintentional, the questions still come. From our perspective, it doesn’t much matter. Led Zeppelin rocked. Greta Van Fleet rocks. (Seriously, listen to “Heat Above” and tell us that song doesn’t kick butt.) But no matter how much Robert Plant and company impacted GVF directly, it’s easy (and fun) to hear the classic rock vibes in their music. Organs, electric guitars, vocals that scrape the sky—it’s there, and it’s glorious.

Thunderpussy

As a band, Thunderpussy leans deeply into rock. As a band frontwoman, Molly Sides channels fellow stars like Grace Slick or Ann Wilson when she sings. For anyone who’s been lucky enough to attend a Thunderpussy concert, it’s clear. They know the roots of their music, and they aren’t afraid to show them off. Just check out this live performance from radio station KEXP—you’ll be in the rock-charged 1970s San Francisco all over again.

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