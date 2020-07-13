Listen & Subscribe to BiB
We had the pleasure of interviewing Corrin Campbell over Zoom video!
Campbell has recently embarked on a grand undertaking: the release of her Greatest Hits Dual Disc, a two-part album featuring orchestral and remixed versions of songs from across her career, which will be released in full early next year.
Leading up to the album release, she will be sharing songs in pairs. Each pair will include the two different versions of a single song to give listeners a chance to experience both sides of Campbell’s creativity.
Part retrospection and part reinvention, Greatest Hits Dual Disc showcases the diverse body of work Corrin has amassed since she first started recording, as a solo artist and alongside different group configurations. The songs emphasize what her dedicated fans, the Campbell Corps, already know. Her music is creative, inventive, and stunningly personal. She paints with a colorful palette, mixing the urgent energy of Paramore, the theatricality of Muse, and the earnest passion of Sara Bareilles.
