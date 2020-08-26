Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Daniel Rodriguez over Zoom video!

Colorado singer-songwriter, Daniel Rod­­riguez, turns to his acoustic guitar for memorable, melodic hooks to accompany his poetic and contemplative folk songs. Boulder Weekly refers to Rodriguez’s voice as “a timeless voice, deep and hearty, weathered but comforting. With over a decade under his belt as one of the founding members and lead songwriters of the transcendental folk band, Elephant Revival, Rodriguez is well-versed in the Americana tour circuit. Before going on hiatus, after their third headlining Red Rocks show in May 2018, Elephant Revival had released six albums and performed countless shows and festivals across the nation as well as overseas. Needing to fill the musical void that might have become following Elephant Revival’s hiatus announcement, Rodriguez immediately headed out on tour as a solo artist. He’s been chosen as main support for bands and shared stages with such acts as The Lumineers, Jim James, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mandolin Orange, Josh Ritter, Fruition and John Craigie in addition to being added to numerous festivals like Northwest String Summit, Lyons Folk Fest, Jam Cruise and WinterWonderGrass. Daniel Rodriguez released his debut collection of songs as an EP titled “Your Heart, The Stars, The Milky Way” on February 15, 2019. Since then, he has released two singles from his upcoming debut album, Sojourn of a Burning Sun, due to come out in August 2020 via BMG’s sub-label Renew Records.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!