Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dreamer Boy over Zoom video!

Dreamer Boy returns with the recent release of a brand new single entitled “Know You”

The track ebbs and flows between a flutter of synths and ghostly guitars as he exhales a breathy hook, “I don’t know you…but I want to.” With its grainy home video footage, featuring clips submitted from fans and friends, the accompanying visual emanates warmth between nostalgic vignettes of youth, live gigs, lots of dancing, and carefree euphoria.

This is Dreamer Boy’s first single since the 2019 release of the tastemaker-approved “Puppy Dog.” In addition to plugs from The FADER, Wonderland Magazine,and coupe de main, Clashproclaimed, “‘Puppy Dog’ lands at exactly the right time, this sighing R&B hymnal with a neat Prince style choppy guitar breakdown. Reminiscent of Rex Orange County in its blissful naivety, it matches sparkling sheen to some astute lyricism.” Not to mention,the track has amassed nearly 7 million streams and counting thus far.

During 2018, Dreamer Boy galloped into the collective consciousness with a striking style curiously dubbed, “cowboy pop.” His independent breakthrough record Love, Nostalgia crystallized this sound with anthems such as “Falling for the Wrong One,”“Lavender,” and “Orange Girl.” Not to mention, the project incited applause from OnesToWatch, Milk.xyz, and Elevator Magazine. Building a fanbase one gig at a time, he hit the road with the likes of Clairo, Omar Apollo, The Marias, Still Woozy, and more.

Stay tuned for more to come from Dreamer Boy.

