All Time Low Team Up with Demi Lovato for Latest Version of “Monsters”

All Time Low released their eighth studio album Wake Up Sunshine earlier this spring. It featured hits like “Some Kind of Disaster” and to-die-for radio collabs like “Monsters” featuring blackbear and “Favorite Place” featuring The Band CAMINO. And today they are adding another partnership to the list with pop icon Demi Lovato.

“Monsters” featuring blackbear gave the band their first radio No.1. The single peaked on Billboard charts holding the position for nearly three months. And with the newest version the song featuring added vocals by Lovato, the song is sure to see another peak.

“Demi’s been a friend for a long time and we’re really excited that she was down to lend her absolutely incredible voice to this song as we reimagine it and continue to celebrate all the ways it’s connecting with fans around the world,” All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth said.

The new version of “Monsters” is accompanied by a new animated lyric video available here on American Songwriter. Wake up Sunshine was originally debuted on ABC’s Good Morning America here. The tracklist and performance was praised by Forbes as “an album that crackles with youthful exuberance and the energy of a live show.” You can watch the original performance here before checking out the latest installment, a resurgence of the bands Basement Noise concert series.

The series initially aired in Nashville on October 9. And was the first of a five-night streaming event and will be picking back up tonight with Gaskarth’s set and then on December 18 with a set chosen by guitarist Jack Barakat. Tickets to the event can be found here.

In addition to the new collab with Lovato and the latest streaming event, All Time Low released a wine, Summer Daze Rose in partnership with Wines That Rock. Be sure to garb your own bottle here on the band’s webstore after checking out the new “Monsters” featuring blackbear and Demi Lovato here on American Songwriter.