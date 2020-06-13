Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emma Taylor over Zoom video!​​



​​23-year-old artist Emma Taylor is a self-proclaimed “sad girl” and she owns it. Her 70’s singer-songwriter influences inspire her to emphasize the story behind the song while applying her own modern melodies and twists. Surpassing more than one million cumulative streams on her music, Emma hopes to captivate audiences by creating a space of emotional vulnerability.​​



​​Born and raised in Los Angeles, Emma has been singing for as long as she can remember. “I usually find inspiration from my surroundings or from personal experience. I typically write about 20-year-old stuff: love, confusion, finding yourself… universality is so important.” Emma’s biggest inspirations are some of the greats including singer-songwriters Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, and Carole King.​​



​​Emma’s music has been featured on Spotify playlists including “UK Top 50 Viral Charts” and Apple Music’s “Acoustic Chill”. Her newest single, “Made Your Bed” tells the story of a one sided relationship, filled with isolation and disappointment. “Made Your Bed” gives listeners the opportunity to grieve their own losses and reclaim ownership over the direction of their own lives and stories.”​

