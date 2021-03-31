Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Erick the Architect

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Erick the Architect over Zoom video!

Erick launched his solo project debut in January with Future Proof, a 5-song EP written as he processed the catastrophic events of last year. Out of his anger, fear and frustration came the realization that we must better ourselves to face the inevitable challenges that lie ahead. Part free-wheeling music fest, part self-improvement workshop, Erick envisioned this festival to explore these ideas in a novel, experiential way, inviting the world to be better alongside him. Future Proof has been covered by Complex, Hypebeast, High Snobiety, the Fader, XXL, NPR Music, Brooklyn Vegan and beyond, and features Loyle Carner, Col3trane, FARR, Sophie Faith, Linden Jay and Pip Millett.

Erick the Architect is a celebrated artist and a sought-after collaborator, having worked with over 50 different artists including Tech N9ne, Denzel Curry and Portugal. The Man. He is working on forthcoming projects with both longtime and new collaborative partners – Joey Bada$$ and James Blake respectively. As a founding member and primary producer of Flatbush Zombies, Erick has accomplished some incredible feats including 871 million streams across all platforms, Billboard 200 debuts and having played some of the world’s most prestigious festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza. With supergroup Beast Coast, Erick has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.



