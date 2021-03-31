Blackwing Pays Tribute To Woody Guthrie With Pencil and Composition Book

Put a pencil in Woody Guthrie’s hand and magic happened. Whether it was timeless folk songs like “This Land Is Your Land” or the many sketches, poems and paintings he created, Guthrie was a true artist capturing the good and the bad events of his times.

Blackwing, the premier pencil manufacturer, honors Guthrie with a beautifully packaged collection that recognizes his creativity and respects his legacy. The new collection pays tribute “not only to Woody Guthrie as a folk musician but as an all-around artist that created works of art everywhere he ventured.”

Blackwing 223 Woody Guthrie pencil

The Blackwing 223 pencil features a design inspired by This Land is Your Land’s “ribbon of highway,” “endless skyway” and “golden valley.” Blackwing states “the matte black ferrule and earth-toned eraser are a nod to the many miles Woody traveled. We used our balanced graphite formulation that works well for both writing and sketching so you, too, can fill your pages with what you see.”

Blackwing 223 Collection (Woody Guthrie)

The Blackwing 223 Collection features a limited edition A5 composition book with 160 pages of high-quality, 80 GSM paper. Each book is sewn-bound and finished with a cardstock cover inspired by one of Woody Guthrie’s personal composition books.

In addition to the pencil and notebook collection, Blackwing also offers a postcard collection featuring three images from the Guthrie family’s collection: a photo of Guthrie with his iconic guitar by Al Aumuller, the handwritten lyrics from “This Land is Your Land” from Woody’s personal notebook, and a self-portrait painting.

Blackwing Woody Guthrie Postcard Collection

To order, visit Blackwing’s Woody Guthrie Collection here: https://blackwing602.com/products/blackwing-volume-223-set-of-12