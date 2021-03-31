Bonnaroo Reveals 2021 20th Anniversary Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Lizzo, My Morning Jacket, and More

After cancelling last year’s festival, the 20th anniversary of edition of The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is set to take place September 2-5.

The 10 stages for the festival will be set for performances by Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, My Morning Jacket, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Brittany Murphy, Leon Bridges, Primus, Grace Potter, Jonelle Monae, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, and more over the four-day festival, taking place at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

This year’s ticket options include four-day General Admission, VIP, GA+, Platinim, General Admission Camping and Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more with a range of affordable ticket and car and camping pass options for attendees.

A first for the festival, Bonnaroo has also partnered with artist Archan Nair, for the 20th anniversary lineup posters. The still and animated pieces of art will be available exclusively on April 3 at Bonnaroo’s Makers Place.

In keeping aligned with COVID-19 safety guidelines, the festival organizers have remained in constant contact with local health officials in reconfiguring the set up on The Farm during the festival, with updates to this year’s festival shared at bonnaroo.com.

This year, Bonnaroo also boasts some improvements including the debut of Jamtrack, a free on-site transport system allowing attendees to travel to Centeroo and throughout the campground, along with additional Bonnaroo shuttle buses from Chattanooga and Nashville departing and returning twice daily.

Bonnaroo’s curated “Plazas” spaces will also return, giving attendees shade, free wi-fi, charging and misting stations, showers, restrooms, medical assistance, and more. Paramore’s Hayley Williams has also returned to curate an improved “Roo’s Sanctuary of Self Love,” among other features. The festival’s stages have also seen improvements, including The Which Stage and The Other Stage, which will play electronic music through sunrise.

“It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival,” said Gov. Bill Lee in a statement. “Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!”